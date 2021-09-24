Ex-cop convicted in the murder of George Floyd files an appeal.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 objections about his high-profile trial earlier this year, which roiled the country and exposed deep racial tensions.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in May 2020, and his death was caught on tape, sparking America’s largest racial justice marches in decades.

Chauvin, who was sentenced to more than 22 years in jail in June for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for about 10 minutes, filed an appeal with a Minnesota district court Thursday night, the final day he had.

He accuses the state of biased behaviour and raises a number of concerns about the jury that was chosen for the trial, among other things.

By denying attempts to postpone or reschedule the trial and refusing to sequester the jury for the duration, the former police officer accuses the court of “abusing its discretion.”

Chauvin, a 45-year-old white guy, was seen squatting on Floyd’s neck, seemingly unconcerned about the dying man’s groans or the cries of onlookers.

Before he died, Floyd said several times, “I can’t breathe.”

A young woman filmed and uploaded the scene, which instantly went viral.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the streets across the country and abroad to protest racism and police brutality.

Floyd was detained by the ex-cop and three of his coworkers on suspicion of passing a false $20 bill in a business in Minneapolis, a northern city of around 400,000 inhabitants.

He was shackled and pinned to the ground in the middle of the roadway.

Chauvin claimed in the filings that he has no income and that he has no legal representation in the appeals process. After his sentencing, a defense fund that had paid for his legal counsel during the trial was shut down.

The dismissed police officer did not testify, citing his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, despite being present for the whole six-week trial.

Floyd’s death, according to his lawyer, was caused by health difficulties compounded by drug use, and that he had followed police procedures in effect at the time.

However, at the conclusion of the high-profile trial in April, a jury found Chauvin guilty of Floyd’s murder in less than 10 hours.

He was convicted guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter on all three counts.

The other three policemen will face state charges for their roles in Floyd’s next year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.