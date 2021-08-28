Ex-Clippers Could Reunite In Lakers Uniform, According To NBA Rumors

Several teams are interested in Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan, with reports that both could be bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, respectively.

Rondo was recently traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he is expected to be moved away because the Grizzlies already have a packed squad.

Jordan’s status as an All-Star center has been questioned, with many claiming that he may be sold shortly.

According to The Athletic, the Nets are attempting to trade Jordan, as evidenced by his being shopped this summer–including during the recent NBA Draft.

Rondo’s status has yet to be officially updated, but most assume he will be on the move soon.

If the two All-Stars are bought out, ESPN’s Ramon Shelburne said on the “Mason & Ireland” show that both are good prospects for the Lakers to sign them.

The Lakers are no stranger to Rondo. He was a member of the most recent NBA champion team, but elected to pursue other options in the free agent market.

His playmaking is seen as one of the most important assets he can bring to the Lakers, something that was clearly lacking last season.

In February, Lakers coach Frank Vogel remarked, “He was a significant part of what we did last year, a big part of our culture, and he’s clearly missed.”

Rondo and Jordan would be a good fit for the Lakers, who have three open roster places. According to reports, one spot has been set aside for a buyout addition. Those assertions, however, are subject to change.

Jordan, on the other hand, would be a huge help in the middle for the Lakers.

Jordan could give the inside presence that Los Angeles requires with only Dwight Howard and Marc Gasol around.

The 33-year-old is well suited for the role and is not required to score. For the Lakers, he only needs to control the rebounds and defend the rim.

If Rondo and Jordan are bought out, the best the Lakers can offer is a minimum salary.

However, it’s possible that all of this will be rewarded handsomely in the form of an NBA ring for the 2021-22 season.