Ex-Chicago Bull Apologizes For Her Daughter’s Cruel Cheap Shot During Basketball Game

The daughter of former NBA star Corey Benjamin was the girl who sucker-punched a 15-year-old during a basketball game.

Despite the fact that he was not there at the event, the 43-year-old chose to speak up and apologize for the incident.

Benjamin, who began his NBA career in 1998 and played for the Chicago Bulls from 1998 to 2001, was disturbed by the video depicting his daughter’s cheap shot.

In an interview with NBCLA, the 1998 NBA Draft’s 28th overall pick expressed regret and apologized for the snafu.

“I truly apologize to the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, and I am praying for your total physical and emotional healing. To her family, please accept my sincere apologies and regrets for what has happened to your daughter, as she did not deserve it “Benjamin’s apology said in part.

“Finally, I apologize to everyone who has been affected or harmed as a result of my daughter’s and her mother’s acts. I’m here for you and your family, and I wish you nothing but the best.” Alice Ham (@hammyalice) shared a post. The event occurred at the Map Sports Facility on Sunday, November 7 during a youth basketball game.

When a player from the Dream Academy squad attempted a three-point shot but missed, the SoCal Blaze team was comfortably ahead.

Lauryn Ham, one of the victims, attempted to defend the gunman. However, following the play, both players were sprawled on the floor.

When they both stood up and the game continued, Benjamin’s daughter threw a blow at Ham.

All of this occurred in front of Ham’s mother, Alic, according to ABC 7.

The event prompted Alice to file charges against the stocky female player, which she believed amounted to assault.

Lauryn is still suffering from the effects of the hit, according to her mother, and is unable to attend school.

According to Kevin Hahn, an attorney for the victim, the problem is more than just one adolescent punching another participant during a game.

“That’s a start, at least. We want the people who are responsible to be held accountable, “Hahn cracked a joke.