Ex-Chelsea striker shocks by admitting he’d be happy to ‘play For’ Klopp and the Reds.

Olivier Giroud has played at a number of different clubs, but his passion to win has remained constant.

Despite the fact that Giroud scored seven goals against Liverpool in 13 Premier League games, the Reds have never considered making a move for him. However, the feeling isn’t mutual, as the veteran striker has reportedly stated that he would be willing to play for the Merseyside club.

No player, according to Giroud, would turn down the chance to join Liverpool, which has “wonderful fans” and “a great boss” in Jurgen Klopp.

“How come they’re reaching out to me?” I don’t think so.