Ex-Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Makes PFL Debut Against Fellow Veteran, according to MMA News.

Julia Budd, a legend in women’s mixed martial arts, was revealed as a new member of the PFL World Championship 2021 Press Conference in September. She will compete in the 2022 women’s lightweight competition.

Budd will make her promotional debut at the PFL World Championship 2021 on Wednesday, October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, so fans won’t have to wait until next season to see her in action.

Budd (15-3) brings nearly a decade of top-flight experience to the cage and is widely regarded as one of the best women’s fighters in the world.

Budd has fought some of the finest in the world, including two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg, in promotions such as Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and Bellator.

She has also defeated past world champions such as Germaine de Randamie and Marloes Coenen.

Budd is no stranger to championship gold, having held the initial Bellator women’s featherweight title from 2017 to 2020, defending it three times.

In addition, she has won 13 of her last 14 matches coming into PFL.

Kaitlyn Young (12-11), a fellow women’s MMA veteran who has competed in some of the world’s most prestigious promotions, will welcome Budd into the PFL cage.

Young competed in the PFL women’s lightweight competition in 2021, narrowly missing out on a postseason berth.

Young, who has a plethora of experience, has shared the stage with some of the sport’s biggest personalities, including Miesha Tate and Gina Carano, as well as Liz Carmouche, Lauren Murphy, and Leslie Smith.

Budd will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome as she prepares to compete in the 2022 PFL season.