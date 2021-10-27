Ex-Barcelona striker claims Lionel Messi can’t score goals because of ‘one’ PSG star.

Lionel Messi has yet to work his magic for PSG, and one of his former Barcelona colleagues may have figured out why.

Messi has yet to score a goal in Ligue 1 since leaving Barcelona for PSG this summer.

Some cynics believe he isn’t skilled enough for French football, while others believe he and PSG’s talisman Kylian Mbappe simply don’t get along on the field.

Former Barcelona striker and Arsenal icon Thierry Henry assessed Messi’s situation with the Parisians and concluded that PSG’s current attacking approach does not complement his game.

Henry recently told RMC Sport via Marca, “He [Messi] is isolated, he is on the ball less.” “I wouldn’t say he’s depressed, but he does seem lonely. Through the middle, I favor him. I’m having a hard time with Leo over there on the right. He may set the tempo in the middle. To get [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi to play together, something must be found.” “I don’t think he can make a difference on the right [wing], but then again, I don’t know all the tactical information,” he continued. “Obviously, you won’t have an impact if you stay high up and get out of the way. Then you’ll have fewer balls aimed at him.” At Barcelona, Henry spent three seasons alongside Messi. He got to observe what kind of person the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is outside of the pitch during that period.

This has forced Henry to deny claims that Messi’s downfall is due to his not seeing eye to eye with his PSG colleagues.

Instead, the two-time English Premier League player of the year claimed it’s because the team’s offensive is centered around Mbappe.

“Messi doesn’t say much; he communicates with the ball,” the 44-year-old emphasized. “It’s Kylian’s team for the time being. Kylian is the one who is shining the brightest. The ball is moving closer to him.” “There can only be one conductor at any given time; otherwise, you won’t be able to play at the same tempo. And there are far too many conductors on this team.” Indeed, Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar’s freshly formed attacking trio has been a hot topic of debate.

Mbappe recently revealed that it is “quite easy” to put a stop to speculations in an attempt to put an end to speculations “On the field, all one needs to do is learn how to “share” with Messi.

"When you play with top players like that, it's a lot of fun.