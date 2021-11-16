Ex-Barcelona forward hopes for Benzema or N’Golo Kante to win the Ballon d’Or instead of Messi.

Thierry Henry has endorsed Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante to win the Ballon d’Or this year, over his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or award more times than any other player – six times, one more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi led Argentina to their first Copa America title earlier this year, and he also scored 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 competitive matches for FC Barcelona previous season. He did not, however, win.