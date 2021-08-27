Ex-Austrian far-right leader’s prison sentence has been suspended due to corruption.

In a case originating from the 2019 “Ibizagate” affair, a Vienna court convicted Heinz-Christian Strache, the former leader of Austria’s far-right, of corruption charges on Friday.

Strache, one of Europe’s most well-known former far-right leaders, was sentenced to 15 months in prison with no possibility of parole.

Strache resigned as vice-chancellor and leader of the far-right Freedom Party as a result of the Ibizagate controversy (FPOe).

The scandal brought down the FPOe-led coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party (OeVP), prompting new elections in the Alpine EU member.

Strache was caught on tape promising public contracts to a woman posed as a Russian oligarch’s niece in exchange for support for the FPOe’s 2017 election campaign, which sparked the scandal.

The video, which was secretly shot on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza, sparked a massive probe by anti-corruption prosecutors, who unearthed a slew of other charges of wrongdoing against Strache and other important politicians.

Strache, 52, was found guilty in the current trial of assisting in the alteration of the law in exchange for donations to the FPOe and personal favors.

Walter Grubmueller, a long-time acquaintance and owner of a private health clinic, was also found guilty and given a 12-month suspended sentence as Strache’s co-accused.

Throughout the trial, Strache maintained his innocence.

Prosecutor Bernhard Weratschnig had addressed the courtroom earlier on Friday to make his final statement, stating that public officials should be above even the suspicion of corruption, and that the “advantages” Strache obtained were “indisputable.”

He stated, “Every euro is one euro too many.”

Strache had asked Grubmueller whatever legislative reforms would be required for Grubmueller’s clinic “to finally be regarded in a fair manner,” according to an SMS exchange unearthed by prosecutors.

During Strache’s tenure in office, the law was changed to allow Grubmueller’s clinic to receive funds from the public health insurance fund.

The trial also looked at alleged excursions to the Greek island of Corfu at Grubmueller’s request.

Strache has also been accused of embezzling party funds to fund his lavish lifestyle during his 14 years as FPOe chairman, though he has yet to face charges.

Kurz returned to the chancellorship following the incident, this time as the leader of a coalition between his OeVP and the Greens, and has so far avoided any severe political fallout from “Ibizagate.”

In 2019 polls, the OeVP was able to gain many disgruntled FPOe votes.

However, according to Washington Newsday’s Brief News.