Ex-Atletico Madrid striker signs with Atletico Mineiro in a transfer deal.

Diego Costa, who most recently played for Atletico Madrid, is close to returning to the game.

According to reports, the Brazilian striker has verbally agreed to join Atletic Mineiro on a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Goal verified the news, paving the way for the 32-year-old to return to action after a lengthy sabbatical.

Costa’s contract with Atletico Madrid was cancelled six months early in December, and he left the club in December.

The Brazilian striker is set to travel in Mineirao in the following days for a medical examination before formally signing the contract.

The deal is said to be comparable to Galo’s with Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, better known as “Hulk.”

Costa’s upcoming arrival was made possible by the departures of players such as Bueno, Gabriel, Diego Tardelli, and Marrony.

Those who have been following Costa’s salary demands will notice that the $3 million offer is much less.

However, it appears that other benefits, such as bonuses, are in the works, and are mostly contingent on how he does in domestic and continental contests.

Cuca, the coach of Atletico Mineiro, was singled out as the driving force for the deal’s completion. From the beginning, he supported the effort and ensured that it would be completed.

Rodrigo Caetano, the club’s director, was also in charge of the negotiations with Costa.

Once the deal is finalized, experts will assess Costa’s readiness to return to football. He stated that he wished to leave Wanda Metropolitano for personal reasons.

Furthermore, he was not interested in negotiating a contract extension, which was cited as a cause for Atletico Madrid terminating his contract early.

Teams like SL Benfica and Bologna FC were interested in signing him as a free agent. Negotiations with either team, however, never developed.

Costa struggled in his return to Atletico Madrid after a loan spell with Chelsea in 2018. In four seasons in La Liga, he only managed to score 12 times.

The Brazilian striker only scored 20 times in his final English Premier League season.

Many are curious to see how ready and dedicated Costa is to play top-level football after being away for more than seven months. The answer should be available soon.