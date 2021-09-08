Ex-Arsenal midfielder explains why the Gunners left and why he returned to Brazil.

Willian Borges da Silva was a player Arsenal FC hoped would fit in seamlessly after a successful spell with Chelsea FC. However, the arrangement did not work out, and the 33-year-old returned to Brazil to join Corinthians.

During an interview with TV Corinthians, the Brazilian opened up about his forgettable time with the Gunners.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about it with my family and close friends. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not pleasant, and I was dissatisfied with the club,” Willian explained.

Willian did not elaborate on the specific cause for his dissatisfaction with the Gunners. He explained, however, that he ultimately chose to return to Corinthians, where he began his career, in order to be closer to his family.

“I looked into other options, but I wanted to get back to Corinthians, my hometown, and be near my family. It was the club that projected and disclosed me to the rest of the world. “I believe now is the appropriate time for me to return,” he concluded.

While still with Chelsea FC, Willian requested a three-year contract before joining the Gunners last year. The Blues, on the other hand, never granted this request.

Arsenal, on the other hand, took a chance on the 33-year-old and signed him to a three-year contract. Unfortunately, he fell short of expectations. In the end, he chose to return to Brazil rather than stay with the Gunners, according to Goal.

Willian was a frequent fixture for the Gunners under Arteta. He played in 37 games across all competitions, although he didn’t stand out much.

During that time, the Brazilian only scored one goal and added seven assists. His presence shed light on Arsenal’s performance, which saw them miss out on European competition for the first time in 25 years after placing eighth in the Premier League in May.

Willian was not the only player to go from the Emirates Stadium. After a successful loan spell at St. James’ Park, Joe Willock joined Newcastle United.

Arsenal have also lost players like Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, and Reiss Nelson to other teams, which is why Arteta and his team are still looking for players to fill the gaps in their roster.