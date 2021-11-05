Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Longines Breeders Cup Weekend

The Longines Breeders’ Cup Championships, dubbed the “Super Bowl of horseracing,” will include 15 races over two days, with a total prize of $31 million. The Triple Crown Races (Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes) are part of one of the most important racing weekends in the United States.

Breeders’ Cup Classic (3-year-olds and up), Breeders’ Cup Turf (3-year-olds and up), Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic (3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares only), Breeders’ Cup miles (3-year-olds and up), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2-year-old colts and geldings), Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (2-year-old fillies and mares), Breeders’ Cup Juveni (3-year-olds and over, fillies and mares).

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf (3-year-olds and up, fillies and mares), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (3-year-olds and up), Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (3-year-olds and up), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2-year-old colts and geldings), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2-year-old fillies), Breeders’ Cup Turf Spring (3-year-olds and up) (2-year-olds).

The two major races to watch are the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which has the greatest purse. The former determines who will be the Kentucky Derby favorite, while the latter can determine who will receive the Eclipse Award for Horse of the Year.

The Juvenile will take place at 7:50 p.m. EST on Friday, while the Classic will take place at 8:40 p.m. EST on Saturday. NBC Sports Network, TVG Network, and BreedersCup.com will broadcast all of the races.