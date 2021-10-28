Everything hinges on Covid in the bellwether Virginia election.

On a Saturday afternoon in downtown Richmond’s Penny Lane Pub, the post-pandemic throng is bubbly but thin, like the top of a well-poured pale ale.

Between serving beverages and joking around with regulars, owner Terry O’Neill has plenty of time to think about the damage Covid-19 has done to the business.

“It’s never going to be the same again.” We were preparing 150 sandwiches at the time. “We’re down to 40,” says the grandpa of five, who used to work as a bouncer at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, where The Beatles frequented.

Although Washington politics may appear to be a long distance from the everyday challenges of Richmond residents, Virginia is seen as a good barometer of where the parties are headed in national elections.

For weeks, all eyes have been on Virginia because of the governor’s election on November 2, which is a too-close-to-call contest between Democratic establishment candidate Terry McAuliffe and flamboyant Trumpist Glenn Youngkin.

After ten years in New York, O’Neill, now in his 80s, bought the Penny Lane with his wife Rose in 1979. Along with souvenirs from his favorite Liverpool Football Club, the walls are adorned with signed portraits and album covers.

The native Briton was only able to keep the business going during the pandemic’s deadliest days thanks to government Covid aid.

“Without the loans they sent us, we would not be where we are now.” He told AFP, “It was my worst fear.”

While next week’s election is largely about how effectively Virginians think their state is run, the old Confederate capital is also a key national battleground for President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the man he ejected from the White House and the most likely Republican contender next time.

Since the beginning of the century, traditionally conservative Virginia has shifted to the left. Biden won the state by ten points in 2020, and four of the last five governors have been Democrats.

For weeks, the race for governor has been tightening, with McAuliffe’s lead disappearing in the last stretch.

Youngkin has focused on Republican red meat such as mask requirements and school curriculum, while the Democrat has tried to make the campaign a referendum on Trump.

Levar Stoney, the Democratic mayor of Richmond, characterizes central Virginia as “a microcosm of America,” with its rural counties, suburbs, and diversified urban centers.

We’re preoccupied with some of the issues that are currently dominating American discourse. That’s Covid-19 and the ramifications of it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.