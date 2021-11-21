‘Everyone was dissatisfied with it,’ Trent Alexander said. After Arsenal’s’retaliation,’ Arnold makes an honest admission about Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges that Liverpool’s setback at West Ham United prompted them to “retaliate” against Arsenal, and he predicts a three-way fight for the Premier League crown.

Alexander-Arnold continued his outstanding run with two more assists in the Reds’ 4-0 triumph over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Before the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s team had had their 25-game undefeated run come to an end in a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, a performance that drew deeper scrutiny at Kirkby.

And Alexander-Arnold feels Liverpool used the disappointment of that defeat to gain their first Premier League victory in three games.

“It’s been on our minds,” he added, adding that “we had time to address it once we returned from internationals and examine where it went wrong and rectify it.”

“It was critical to bounce back, retaliate, and use the experience as incentive to go back and make sure it didn’t happen again. To be honest, we took advantage of it.

“It was a source of dissatisfaction for everyone. We needed to improve. It was difficult to take, but as a team, we understand what went wrong, where we might have done better, and how we can avoid it happening again on Saturday.” After the style of the goals conceded at West Ham, Klopp urged for more aggression from his squad, and Liverpool responded with what Alexander-Arnold believes was their strongest pressing display of the season.

“Two set-pieces and a counter-attack are never good (against West Ham), but our pushing was extremely strong (against Arsenal),” the right-back explained.

“We didn’t really win it in the first half, but we kept pressing, and the second half was perhaps our finest pressing of the season; it was back to our normal routine.

"We put them under a lot of pressure, won the ball back, and Diogo's goal was able to punish them. The second half was quite impressive, especially the first 20 minutes." Leaders Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City earlier in the day had widened the gap on Liverpool to seven points, but the Reds have now climbed back into third place.