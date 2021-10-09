‘Everyone is aware’ – Claudio Ranieri sends a message to Liverpool before of their match against Watford.

Newly-appointed Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has suggested that Liverpool should know what to expect when the two sides go head-to-head after the international break.

Ranieri is back in England for his third managerial role in the Premier League, having already coached Chelsea and Leicester City, and is keen to implement a similar brand of football previously witnessed at his former clubs.

Liverpool will be the first side to take on the Hornets since they parted ways with Xisco Munoz, making the trip to Vicarage Road next Saturday.

Preparation for this match may now have become more challenging for Jurgen Klopp with a new figure at the helm, but Ranieri has already made his philosophy clear.

“I think, in England, everyone knows me from Chelsea or Leicester. I want a team who tries to score goals,” he said.

“We have very good players up front, very fast. I want to close the space a little more and help the defensive line.

“A lot of players came in, a new manager, and we need a little time but I know in the Premier League there isn’t time. For this reason we have to work hard, and fast.”

Looking ahead to facing Klopp’s side, the Italian is expecting a tough battle.

The Reds remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, but the former Leicester coach hopes to give the home supporters in attendance ‘a very good show’.

“It’s not easy because the next match is Liverpool – one of the best teams in Europe,” the 69-year-old told watfordfc.com.

“Of course I have to work quickly, try to do my best, and also [make sure]my players understand me very soon.

“I hope to give them [the fans]a very good show. They know we play against Liverpool and we need their support from the first to the last second of the match.

“Against every team there are specific moments where we are under pressure.”