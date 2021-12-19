Every word Jurgen Klopp said regarding Harry Kane, Paul Tierney, and Liverpool’s stance on Covid-19 during a live broadcast on Sky.

Following Liverpool’s disputed draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp gave an emotional interview.

In a 2-2 Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Reds were forced to settle for a point.

Harry Kane scored the game’s first goal, but Diogo Jota equalized for Liverpool just before halftime.

Liverpool took the lead through Andy Robertson, who was later dismissed, but Son Heung-Min leveled the score in North London.

Despite earning a point in the capital, Klopp was dissatisfied with many decisions made by referee Paul Tierney.

Spurs attacker Kane challenged Robertson in one incident, but only received a yellow card.

Another saw a penalty appeal for a shove by Emerson Royal on Jota turned down, and Klopp expressed his displeasure in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“I didn’t see that; I saw a great fight from my side,” Klopp explained.

“First half a good game from my team, second half not so much because we felt the intensity of the last few weeks and the opponents finished warming up after the first half, to put it this way, all of a sudden they looked fresher, but scoring a second goal, great, conceding the second goal, not so much.”

“It’s a good pass, and Allison has saved our lives a couple of times in similar situations.”

“We replaced the entire midfield, these passes should not have been that easy, but they were, therefore we needed an offensive-minded goaltender, and he was there.”

“Obviously, there were a number of other factors that influenced the game, but you’d be better off asking Mr Tierney what he feels about some of these questions.”

“I believe we can give Robbo a red card; it wasn’t the smartest challenge of his life, but it was absolutely a red card (Kane challenge).”

“It’ll be said that his leg is in the air by chance.”

“When Robbo’s leg is on the ground, Harry Kane judges it to be a fractured leg, so to answer the question why are we sitting there, he (VAR) feels having another look at Robertson’s position is acceptable, that’s what it’s there for, but what did he do in that situation?”

And then there’s the penalty, and then there’s Jota. “Summary concludes,” Mr Tierney says.