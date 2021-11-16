Every VAR judgment that has gone in Liverpool’s favor and against them in the Premier League this season.

It is not necessary for Liverpool to be reminded of how aggravating VAR can be.

Last season, video technology resulted in seven goals being disallowed for Jurgen Klopp’s team, as well as three penalties being handed to opponents after thorough checks.

This just added to the Reds’ forgettable season, which saw them fail to defend their Premier League championship and play the most of the season with no fans inside Anfield.

According to recent ESPN data, VAR has been marginally fairer to Liverpool thus far this season.

The following is a rundown of the Reds’ decisions for the 2021/22 season as it stands now.