Every syllable of Harry Maguire’s post-Liverpool defeat apology to Manchester United fans.

After Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, captain Harry Maguire has apologized to the fans.

On Sunday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp’s side won a resounding victory at Old Trafford in a match that will live long in the memory of Reds supporters.

Salah scored a hat-trick to bring his season total to 15 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League, while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored.

With the win, Liverpool reclaimed second place in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Maguire talked to Sky Sports after the game to offer his decision – and issued a lengthy apologies to Man United fans.

“First and foremost, my apologies to the fans,” Maguire said. “It was nothing near good enough for this club.”

“We’re all disappointed; we’ve discussed it in the dressing room; I’m here because I have to be.”

“The only thing I have to say is that we sincerely apologize to the fans; it’s not good enough.”

“They persevered with us all the way through, even when we were down 5-0 at the end, they were singing, and we appreciate that.

“As a club, we have to do a better job.”

“It was too open in the first half,” Maguire remarked, “but I’m not here to analyze the game.”

“We’re obviously disappointed, and we gave them far too many chances.” They were quite methodical.

“We had chances ourselves, but I’m a defender first and foremost, and conceding four goals in a half, especially at Old Trafford, is not good enough to play for this club.

“I’ll be looking at myself, as well as my team’s individual performance.” I’m the captain of this club, so I’m responsible for leading the boys; we need to work together.

“There’s no point in criticizing people; we have to stick together.”

“We have to examine ourselves, go home tonight and examine ourselves in the mirror, and consider what we can do better elsewhere.” It isn’t about pointing fingers or blaming others.

“Losing to Liverpool in any game is painful for this football club, regardless of who you’re playing against.

“With the way we lost the game, Liverpool are our rivals. To be behind 4-0 at halftime,. “The summary comes to an end.”