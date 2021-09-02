Every player on these two NFL teams has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two clubs have reached a 100% vaccination rate with exactly one week till the start of the 2021 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons both claim that every member on their squad has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed on Thursday that the whole organization has been vaccinated, including players and coaches. Atlanta claimed to be the first team to be fully vaccinated in mid-August, far ahead of the regular season’s final roster cuts.

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette said, “It’s something I wanted to do, attempting to put the squad out of harm’s way.” “People are still catching it, but having the shot is a lot better. For the next couple of huge games we have coming up, we need every hand in here.”

The Buccaneers and Falcons have an advantage over the other 30 teams in the league because they are fully immunized. Due to more stringent measures, players who aren’t vaccinated have a higher chance of missing games, even if they don’t contract COVID-19.

Unvaccinated players who are considered close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must miss five days of practice. Close contacts of vaccinated players will be screened daily, but they will not be required to confine unless they test positive for the coronavirus.

“We’re 100 percent vaccinated, our entire organization, all the players, all the coaches,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. pic.twitter.com/YN4BDN6U17

In one recent cluster of infections involving a squad, 38 percent of unvaccinated players tested positive.

Unvaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate seven times higher than vaccinated players during the first 21 days of August.

On September 9, the Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s Kickoff Game. Tampa Bay has the highest odds to win the NFC after winning the Super Bowl last season.

Atlanta kicks off the season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Last season, the Falcons finished seventh in the NFC South, seven games behind Tampa Bay.

The NFL stated in mid-August that the leaguewide immunization percentage was 91.7 percent.