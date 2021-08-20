Every Everton injury or absence with comeback dates, including James Rodriguez.

Everton opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After missing the majority of preseason, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison returned to action, and both scored as the Blues came back from behind to defeat the Saints.

It would have been a welcome start to the season for newly-appointed manager Rafa Benitez, who is now preparing his players for a trip to Leeds United this weekend.

The most recent updates on Everton’s injury list can be seen here, along with full details on when they are scheduled to return.

Gomes missed training in the week coming up to the season opener and did not play in the win over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

The midfielder is still being evaluated, therefore no return date has been determined.

Last week, Blues manager Rafael Benitez announced that the Colombian is one of five players now undergoing COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game against Southampton.

Rodriguez is now expected to miss the game at the weekend, although Everton boss Ronald Koeman reaffirmed that he is still in the club’s plans despite reports of a transfer.

“Until August 31st, sure, he’s in my plans,” he responded when asked if he will be in contention after overcoming covid-19 procedures.

Kean was also left out against Southampton last week owing to covid-19 regulations, but Benitez stated in his news conference on Friday that the striker is once again ready for selection.

“We still have some challenges; it’s not simply two or three days,” he continued, “but Moise Kean is returning.”

“He had been training for a few days and seemed to be in good shape. He’s another option we have up front, so I’m okay with the idea that he can assist us if we need it.”

Benitez was also without Godfrey last week, and the Everton manager has confirmed that he will not play this weekend, but the cause for his absence has yet to be established.

Before he was unavailable a week later, the defender began their final pre-season friendly against Manchester United with Michael Keane.

The Blues’ manager will be hoping for a quick recovery for the 23-year-old.

The game’s final absentee was Gbamin. “The summary has come to an end.”