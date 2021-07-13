‘Every black player has gone through that.’ – Ben Godfrey discusses the struggle against racism and cyberbullying.

In the aftermath of vile internet abuse directed at several of England’s Euro 2020 players, Ben Godfrey has addressed the fight against racism.

The Three Lions were defeated by Italy in a penalty shootout in the final of this summer’s tournament on Sunday evening at Wembley.

The players who missed England’s spot kicks – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka – received horrible racial abuse in the aftermath of the loss.

Waves of support have subsequently poured in for the group, but Godfrey admitted there was an element of foreboding surrounding the first horrible remarks.

Everton’s defender, on the other hand, understands that society must continue to strive hard to change this.

“Sad as it is, it was always coming,” Godfrey told evertontv. It wasn’t supposed to happen, and it shouldn’t have.

“That is the world we are currently living in. We must continue to make strenuous efforts to rectify this. We should not live in a world where football has a racial impact on people’s lives outside of football.

“It’s disheartening to see. I believe that the majority of the country will support the lads, and it is critical that we do so.

“Every black player has been subjected to it [online harassment]at some point, whether through social media or other means.

“I believe that if you questioned 99 percent of young black players, they would tell you that it is something that we have all experienced and that we all cope with it in different ways.”

Gareth Southgate characterized the abuse suffered by members of his squad as “unforgivable” in a press conference on Monday.

And Godfrey has stated unequivocally that football and society should not be deterred in their fight against racism, urging everyone to keep fighting to rectify the situation.

“We have to do everything we can to attempt to improve the situation we’re in, and it’ll take a lot of hard work and education to do that,” Godfrey added.

“However, we will make a concerted effort to rectify that.

“We will not stop until the world is a far better place and these atrocities are no longer occurring.”