Everton’s’madness’ is described by Sean Dyche, who also underlines Burnley’s naive side.

After losing 3-1 to Everton on Monday night, Sean Dyche criticised his team’s “naive” performance.

The Blues fell behind early in the first half as Ben Mee’s header put the visitors ahead, but they quickly recovered to make a spectacular comeback.

After a goal from Michael Keane put the hosts up, Rafa Benitez’s team took the lead thanks to a magnificent long-range strike from Andros Townsend.

Demarai Gray then pounced on a brilliant Abdoulaye Doucoure through-ball to complete the score and secure all three points.

Dyche was pleased with his team’s performance until the equalizer, and then explained the “madness of football” that ensued at Goodison Park.

“I was actually very impressed with Burnley’s effort up to the goal,” he remarked.

“It’s not simple to dominate the game away from home, especially in a situation like this.

“We gave up an awkward first goal because we were a little out of shape after coming off a set-piece situation, and they scored.

“After that, there’s football’s craziness. The game has gotten away from you after a wild six minutes.

“That’s the Premier League at times, and it’s something we’ve got to have a handle on.

“You can’t wait for things to happen to you; you have to make them happen. We need to make certain that our thinking is correct.

“They’ve had a tremendous start and have a lot of excellent players, so doing what we did up to that point was satisfying.

“But then you have to play the game, and you can’t sit around waiting for football to give you something. You have to get something out of football.”

Despite the high quality of Everton’s goals, Dyche had a problem with them from his perspective.

He went on to say, “You’re up against some extremely talented teams.”

"We gave the ball away too cheaply on two of the goals tonight, and they took advantage of it. Of sure, one of them is a fantastic finale, but."