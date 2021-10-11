Everton’s young players have received a huge boost thanks to a shrewd new addition to the coaching staff.

“So far, it’s been a great success. We’ve won three of our last four games, so he must be doing something right!” Paul Tait, the manager of Everton Under-18s, said of Leighton Baines, who is acting as his assistant on a temporary basis.

The problem about the former Blues left-back is that he always got it right.

Whether it was his ability to constantly put up top performances on the pitch or his ease in finding an attacking teammate, Baines made the right decision.

Leighton Baines, an Everton great, takes on a new short-term backroom position.

He had a memorable 13-season stay at Goodison Park before hanging up his boots in the summer of 2020, as a consummate professional, thanks to the decisions he made throughout his career.

That is why he is now the ideal tutor for Everton’s young players.

Shortly after retiring after 420 games for the Toffees, the Blues legend was named professional development coach, a post that sees him assist the club’s new professionals through each transition phase.

Following the departure of Phil Jevons to Sunderland, Baines has stepped in once more to assist the club, this time as Tait’s number two on the bench.

What an incredible opportunity for Everton’s young players to work with such a great but humble character.

Baines’ laid-back manner helped him stand out during his time with the Toffees as a player, and he was a calm customer, especially from the penalty spot, where he hammered the ball home 25 times, more than any other player.

He can now pass on his expertise and experiences, having taken everything in stride.

Tait told Everton’s official website, “Leighton knows what it’s like to play in the Premier League every week.”

“He has a lot of knowledge and knows how to prepare players on the training ground.”

“What he adds to his coaching is that level of detail – especially in terms of the defensive tasks of the fullbacks and the entire backline.”

"He adds that depth of actual top-class knowledge, and he's breaking out of his shell in terms of coaching, because it's not easy when you leave playing and get into it for the first time." You can ask anyone; it's a significant change.