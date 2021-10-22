Everton’s young players have been given early hope as Rafa Benitez hinted at a major role for them.

When listening to Rafa Benitez’s recent Everton press conferences, Lewis Dobbin would have cracked a smile.

The youngster has already had a number of opportunities in recent weeks, having made his first two substitute outings for the senior side against Norwich City and Manchester United.

During that period, the manager has made a point of praising the striker’s dedication in training, stating that it was a key factor in him obtaining a place in the senior team.

And the 18-year-pre-Watford old’s press conference went even further, indicating just how close he is to starting games in the future.

“He’s training well with us, so he’s near,” he remarked. How near are we? In theory, if we have a very difficult game, he cannot be the first pick if Richarlison is available. If it’s a simple game, he might be able to do it.

“If he keeps working as hard as he is now, I’m confident he’ll get his chance.”

Realistically, Dobbin isn’t the only young player who could benefit from comments like those.

For the time being, the striker appears to be ahead of the rest of his under-23s teammates, but injury issues elsewhere on the pitch might easily change that.

The academy graduate started the 2020/21 season as a regular for the under-18s rather than David Unsworth’s team, but he is now reaping the benefits of his hard work at Finch Farm when opportunities have presented themselves.

He isn’t the only one who has had opportunities recently.

In some ways, there hasn’t been a better time to be a young Everton player in recent years, despite the challenging conditions in which many have had opportunities handed to them.

Due to injury concerns in several areas of the pitch, Benitez has turned to his junior ranks to fill up the holes during training sessions.

Over the course of his stay at the club, the manager has shown a lot of faith in the club’s young players, including Anthony Gordon, who has also pleased him at Finch Farm.

Defensively,