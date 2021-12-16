Everton’s whole team is eligible for the match against Chelsea, despite Rafa Benitez’s recent physical difficulties.

Everton returns to Premier League action this evening as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The Blues will be hoping to get back on track after a humiliating 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their most recent meeting.

Rafa Benitez will have to contend with an ever-increasing injury list, as more players have been brought to the treatment room in recent days.

Richarlison is out with a calf injury, while Seamus Coleman and Andros Townsend were also injured and had to leave Selhurst Park.

According to Benitez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan are making good progress in their recovery, but neither will be ready to face Chelsea in time.

Benitez also stated that Lucas Digne will not travel to Stamford Bridge owing to illness, while Tom Davies remains sidelined with a knee issue.

The Everton manager’s full squad for this evening’s game is listed below.

Asmir Begovic, Jordan Pickford

Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny

Tyler Onyango, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Salomon Rondon, Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, and Ellis Simms are among the players on the team.