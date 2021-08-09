Everton’s waiting game may repeat itself on the hectic deadline day dash.

After Bernard had been photographed at arrivals and was soon announced as an Everton player, it was the time of Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina to smile and give thumbs up after both signing from Barcelona.

While all of this was going on, the Blues were rushing through a deal sheet for Kurt Zouma’s loan.

It all happened three years ago today at Finch Farm. Prior to the 2018-19 season, the Toffees signed four players on deadline day – Zouma’s agreement was disclosed on August 10 – and the foursome joined Richarlison, Lucas Digne, and Joao Virginia in signing for Marco Silva’s first season in command.

Everton had generated £20 million from the sales of Davy Klaassen and Ramiro Funes Mori, as well as saving money on Wayne Rooney’s wages as he left Goodison Park for the second time.

It was seen as a successful business summer, and even with the benefit of hindsight, more than 1,000 days later, that assessment remains fair.

Everton’s important players are Digne and Richarlison, while Mina forms the majority of Everton’s ideal centre-back partnerships for the start of the new season. Zouma was an important player as well, and his return to Chelsea was a disappointment.

On a free transfer, Bernard was the proper move, albeit his creativity and skill didn’t really pan out in terms of goals and assists, and he left in July.

Then there’s Gomes, who hasn’t performed with the same dynamism since suffering a horrific ankle injury in his rookie season, which led the Blues to sign him on a permanent basis in 2019.

The club was raised by a summer that strengthened the team and a final day of the transfer window that boosted the club.

Though Everton won’t spend anywhere like the £80 million they did last summer, might we be in for another hectic day when a group of players join Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Asmir Begovic at the same time?

After all, the Toffees appear to be poised to act, but it's really just a waiting game right now.