Everton’s victory over Liverpool sparked a business proposal backed by legends.

Everton’s win in the Merseyside derby in February was more than simply a curse-breaking victory for one fan.

The Blues finally ended their losing streak at Anfield by defeating Liverpool 2-0, although in front of no fans on a chilly evening.

Mike Lynch had an idea that would change the course of his 2021 while Evertonians were forced to rejoice from home due to the country’s shutdown.

It all started with a sketch of Neville Southall celebrating the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup victory in 1985.

“I’ve got the concept for years, I was probably in a boozer talking to a red and they said, ‘Oh even when you won that, he’s worn red,'” he told The Washington Newsday. ‘Well, he’s definitely the best player you’ve seen in a red shirt, though!’ I merely said.

“It’s been in the back of my mind without any intention of doing anything, but as soon as lockdown was announced, most of my work at Manchester Airport was gone, and the rug was yanked out from under me overnight.”

“I had one manufactured, and it arrived in the mail, but it didn’t fit.” The day before the February derby, I passed it on to a friend. He wore it on Derby Day, and no one would have noticed if we hadn’t won!” People did, however, take note.

Mike Lynch had just made the first modest step toward something that would save his work life over the next few months, little did he know at the time.

After a few happy cocktails to mark Everton’s Merseyside derby victory, he got down to business by launching NYCHYL.com, which would eventually become the home of a flourishing company.

“A few people inquired about my friend’s outfit. “He calls me later that night after I’ve had a few cans and says he’s had around nine or ten people enquire [about buying a t-shirt],” Lynch added.

“Since I’m a website designer, I said I’d build one up and take care of it.” It took me a few of hours to send him the link, and I did it the next morning. “The summary comes to an end.”