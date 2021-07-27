Everton’s USA menu has been unveiled as the team celebrates their Florida Cup victory with a supper at Planet Hollywood.

Evertonians long for the days when their club ate at football’s top table again, but Rafa Benitez’s squad had a private meal at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs after winning the Florida Cup in his first game as Blues manager.

Since the annual post-FA Cup final banquet in 1995, Everton’s players haven’t tasted triumph.

Ending the Blues’ club-record wait for major silverware is the holy grail for ex-Liverpool boss Benitez to silence the naysayers at Goodison Park about his former Anfield ties.

Although lifting the Florida Cup after a penalty shoot-out victory over Millonarios in Colombia isn’t quite the same, it was an encouraging start to the Spaniard’s rule, and Everton’s players were treated to a sumptuous supper afterwards.

On a private floor of the restaurant, the Blues were served an exclusive meal while maintaining their Covid bubble.

The ‘World Famous’ Chicken Crunch, Spinach Dip, and Nachos were among the appetizers, along with a House Salad.

There was New York Strip Steak, Barbecue Ribs, Sesame Ginger Salmon, and Penne Chicken & Broccoli for the Main Course, which Americans term the “Entrée.”

Chocolate Cake, Cheesecake, and, of course, Key Lime Pie were served for dessert.

Everton’s players appeared to appreciate their surroundings when posing for a group portrait before leaving, with Benitez sitting alongside director of football Marcel Brands and fitness coach Paco de Miguel.