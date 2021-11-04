Everton’s trio has gone missing from training, and four items have been discovered at Finch Farm.

Everton’s preparations for Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur have continued with another training session at Finch Farm.

The Blues were defeated by Wolves at Molineux on Monday night, their third straight Premier League setback.

Rafa Benitez’s team was punished for a shambolic first 45 minutes in which they failed to get going.

After those three defeats, the Blues will enter Sunday’s meeting at Goodison Park one point behind Spurs and one position below them in the table.

Everton have already revealed their newest round of training photographs from Finch Farm, and we’ve taken a look at four items to take note of from the most recent session.

Lucas Digne was spotted working with his teammates on Thursday, which is a great boost for Rafa Benitez.

Everton were without Digne for the journey to Molineux, adding to the squad’s injury woes, but Benitez is optimistic that he will return after the game.

He stated, ” “We’ll keep an eye on Digne to see how he prepares. He didn’t play because he was uncomfortable.” After taking part in today’s training session, it appears that the French international will be back in contention to play on Sunday.

While there was positive news for Evertonians regarding Lucas Digne, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, and Yerry Mina were not there.

Calvert-Lewin appeared to be stepping up his rehabilitation by posting a video of himself running on Wednesday evening.

While Gomes has been out with a calf injury for some weeks, Benitez remained tight-lipped when asked for an update on the midfielder last week.

After returning from international duty with Colombia, Mina suffered a hamstring injury at Finch Farm and has yet to return to full training.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, is anticipated to provide a thorough injury report when he speaks to the media tomorrow to preview his team’s forthcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Throughout the first 45 minutes of Monday’s game, Benitez’s countenance was etched with wrath and frustration.

Seamus Coleman, the Blues’ captain, was also enraged on several occasions. “The summary has come to an end.”