Everton’s treatment of Olympic gold medalist Richarlison upon his return to Finch Farm.

When Olympic gold medalist Richarlison returned to Finch Farm today, he was greeted as a hero by both his teammates and staff.

The 24-year-old assisted Brazil in retaining the gold medal in men’s football at the Tokyo Olympics, after they had won the competition for the first time in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Richarlison concluded the campaign with five goals despite missing a penalty in the gold medal game against Spain, which Brazil won 2-1 after extra time.

Richarlison was led out to the field by director of football Marcel Brands before his gold medal was placed around his neck and he was given a special guard of honour by the rest of the Blues first team squad, coaching team, and other staff as he walked out on to the pitch just four days after his victory.

Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and captain Seamus Coleman were among the beaming team-mates holding up a specially-made banner for him, while new manager Rafa Benitez looked on and joined in the cheers.

After that, Brands and Richarlison exchanged a few words before the player gave a double thumbs up to his teammates.

Richarlison took to Twitter to tell his 642,000 Twitter followers, “The finest reception I could get on my way home.”

“I owe this wonderful surprise to my teammates, staff, and club management.

“And thank you for allowing me to realize my goal!

“I’ll always give 110 percent for our team and our fans because of this kind of affection.”

Several players, including James Rodriguez, Moise Kean, Allan, and Andre Gomes, were not visible in any of the photos released thus far, according to some keen observers.

The only other player to win an Olympic gold medal while playing for Everton was Nigerian Daniel Amokachi at the 1996 Atlanta Games, albeit he was sold to Besiktas just days after his return.