Everton’s transfer woes resurface as Rafa Benitez confronts a new challenge.

In the end, Everton fans were treated to a considerably quieter transfer deadline day than they had anticipated.

That could have been the situation with Rafa Benitez as well.

Throughout the transfer window, the manager has been tight-lipped about the business the team might be able to close in the last weeks of the season.

However, the Spaniard maintained some optimism that he would be able to close a few agreements.

“I think we can accomplish it,” he said after Brighton’s triumph. “It’s a big difference when you’re in the transfer market early because you can sign exactly what you want.

“A little later, you’ll have to sign something you’ll need, and if you can fix difficulties, you’ll be much better.

“We need to identify the proper individuals, players who are familiar with the Premier League and who can fit in with our philosophy and style of doing things.

“Some people may expect a huge name, someone who can make a difference on the pitch, but it’s not simple at this time of the transfer market.

“The most important thing is that we make the best selections possible when it comes to players.”

But, as it turned out, such was not the case in the end.

Everton’s expenditure in the summer of 2021 was far more conservative than fans had become accustomed to in recent years, especially when Farhad Moshiri initially bought in the club.

The club has not been afraid to spend huge money and completely support managers in the transfer market in order to get particular players to Merseyside in recent years.

The Blues have made a few costly errors over that period, and Benitez is no doubt feeling the consequences today.

There would have been a strong case to be made that the Spaniard should have been given considerably more money by the owner to attempt and add much-needed talent to the squad in several positions.

However, given the financial restrictions the Blues have had to deal with this summer, that isn’t likely to be the case this time.

This transfer window felt like a dreadful specter in several ways. “The summary has come to an end.”