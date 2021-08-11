Everton’s transfer woes have lost them five years of Ashley Williams’ doubts.

Ashley Williams joined Everton five years ago today, but he sensed something wasn’t quite right from the start.

There was a more immediate issue for the Wolverhampton-born Wales international centre-back, despite the fact that he was a boyhood Liverpool fan.

Williams said on Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast back in February this year, after announcing his retirement from the game, that friendly faces were few and far between when he initially arrived to Finch Farm on August 10, 2016.

“I probably had the most conflicts and clashes against Everton, so I remember stepping in there and it was quite difficult – it’s terrible if you don’t have a few buddies going into a new job,” he explained.

“I remember walking in and thinking to myself, ‘He dislikes me, he dislikes me, I’ve argued with him, I’ve kicked him, I’ve battled with him,’ and it was like the entire team!”

Williams stated that his new teammates instantly made him feel at ease in Merseyside by letting bygones be bygones and quickly welcoming him into the group.

“Now we joke about it,” he continued. I’d have run-ins with Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines, and James McCarthy! I kind of tagged along with Aaron Lennon, who I’d known from just being around and whatnot, and sat with him at the beginning. It’s like starting school for the first time.

“Once I got to meet the boys, they were wonderful lads, but it was difficult since I’d had my space in the Swansea changing room for so long.”

Evertonians, on the other hand, were less certain.

“I was kind of caught in the headlights a little bit because I was part of the Swansea furniture – moving into a new building just as another player was a bit unusual to me,” Williams explained.

“At Everton, they expect you to win every game – and they’ll tell you if you don’t.”

