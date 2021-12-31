Everton’s transfer target is ‘upset’ at his new situation as a ‘big decision’ approaches.

If Everton comes calling next month, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton feels Nathan Patterson will have to make a “big decision” about his future at Ibrox.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has already stated that adding a right-back to his team in January will be a priority, with Patterson once again linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Patterson, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2024, was the subject of two rejected bids from Everton in the summer as they looked for a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

The 20-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Scottish Premiership champions, but has only started three games so far this season.

And, despite the ongoing rumours about Patterson’s future at Ibrox, Hutton believes the teenager will want to go next month.

“It’s because I’m playing him.” That’s exactly where we’re headed right now,” the former fullback and current analyst told Football Insider.

“I mean, I sympathize with him. He’ll have a tough time displacing Tavernier, the captain, who consistently plays well, assists, and scores goals.

“It’s a tough one, but Patterson needs to play football games to go to the next level of his career.” It’s not surprising to me that he’s upset.

“I can only sympathize with him as though I were in his shoes.” I’d be the same way; all I’d want to do is play games.

“At right-back, he isn’t receiving enough playing time. He’s played as a left-back and as a striker in front of Tavernier.

“He’s not going to get much better there.” He’s still young, therefore he needs to learn his role. Everton, for example, could be interested in signing him.

“If the fee is significant, a major decision must be made.” It’s going to be a big choice for the football player and the club.” Hutton has also stated that a £10 million deal could be enough to persuade the Glasgow giants to sell the 20-year-old.

“We’re talking £10 million and up,” he remarked. Tavernier isn’t performing and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

“I believe you’re looking at a budget of around £10 million plus add-ons.” I understand.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”