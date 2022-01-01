Everton’s transfer stance is clear for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as Rafa Benitez provides an update on Yerry Mina’s condition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Rafa Benitez, can handle the burden of leading the Everton line again right immediately.

After a lengthy layoff in the first part of the season, the striker is back in training with the Blues.

Calvert-Lewin has only made three Premier League appearances this season, but he has scored in each of them.

However, the England international is poised to play against Brighton on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

And now that Calvert-Lewin is back in the mix, Benitez has put out his expectations for him.

“He [Calvert-Lewin] was the top scorer last year, he was maturing and getting better and better,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said.