Everton’s transfer request for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has been turned down.

Everton’s bid for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson has been rejected.

The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield before the transfer window closes, and have made a move for the 19-year-old.

At this time, it is unknown whether Everton intends to make a second proposal for the Scottish defender.

Everton have been looking for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman for a number of seasons, and Patterson would be considered as one for the future.

However, manager Rafa Benitez may yet push for the recruitment of a more experienced right-back this season to provide direct competition for Coleman.

Patterson, a Glasgow native, rose through the ranks at Ibrox and is under contract until the summer of 2024.