Everton’s transfer options are Daniel Munoz, Salomon Rondon, and Richarlison.

Everton completed their summer business with the signing of forward Salomon Rondon on a free transfer, joining Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, Asmir Begovic, and Andy Lonergan for the 2021-22 season.

Richarlison has given Everton a much-needed boost in the summer window.

Munoz, Daniel

Fiorentina.it

Daniel Munoz’s agency claims the right-back was offered to Everton earlier this summer.

Despite talks with Fiorentina over the defender, the Serie A club could not afford Munoz, who was valued at €15 million by Genk.

After only joining the Belgian club in 2020, the Colombian international is staying put for the time being.

Munoz’s agent, Diego Carannante, told Fiorentina.it: “We were proposing the player to Rafa Benitez’s Everton, but we also talked about it with Fiorentina.”

“Fiorentina liked the player but lacked the funds to get him because there was a 5 million discrepancy between Genk’s 15 million asking price and Fiorentina’s eight million-plus.

“For the time being, Munoz has stayed at Genk and has been called up to the Colombian national team; we will see if a transfer is possible in January.”

Richarlison

Goal

Richarlison was offered €90 million by Paris Saint-Germain as a backup plan in case Kylian Mbappe left.

According to Goal, Everton’s Brazilian forward’s agent kept in touch with PSG’s board of directors, notably sporting director Leonardo.

Richarlison had been highlighted as a target by the French giants after youthful forward Kylian Mbappe moved for Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have given the Ligue 1 powers his blessing for the transfers, and the Blues number seven would have had to persuade Everton to allow the deal.

Rondon, Salomon

Malaga’s Opinion via Sport Witness

Salomon Rondon had the option of returning to Malaga this summer, but the Spanish club couldn’t match with Everton’s two-year deal with a third year option.

On deadline day, the 31-year-old striker returned with Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park, where he scored 27 goals in 72 games for the Spanish side. “The summary has come to an end.”