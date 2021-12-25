Everton’s three best ever away kits are unmistakable, with the original remaining the best.

Older supporters may prefer the traditional amber, but Everton has had a slew of other memorable away uniforms over the years, and here are a few of our favorites.

My personal favorite is the renowned salmon and navy stripes from Goodison Park’s centenary year in 1992, but to liven things up, I’ve also added the all-black number from 2012/13, as well as the yellow and blue zag worn between 1990 and 1992.

Due to the #NoHomeKit program of the homeless charity Shelter, away kits are a key emphasis this Christmas.

For the campaign, we’ve linked up with Shelter, and football clubs throughout the country will wear away or third kits to raise awareness of the rising number of rough sleepers and dangerous accommodation.

Fans are also invited to wear their away kits to games on Boxing Day or December 27, in the hopes of raising funds for Shelter.