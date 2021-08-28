Everton’s team news has been revealed as James Rodriguez nears a move.

James Rodriguez has not flown with the Everton squad as he nears the end of his contract with the Blues.

After a time of seclusion, the Colombian returned to training earlier this week, but he was left out of the team for the match against Brighton.

Rodriguez is expected to be used as a makeweight in a deal that would see Everton buy Luis Diaz from Porto.

Rafa Benitez has chosen Mason Holgate and Michael Keane at the back in place of Ben Godfrey, who is also out of the team due to his isolation. With Yerry Mina also missing the game at the Amex, Rafa Benitez has chosen Mason Holgate and Michael Keane.

In the three behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Benitez has chosen Andros Townsend ahead of Alex Iwobi, who is named on the bench.

After being rested for the Huddersfield cup encounter, Jordan Pickford returns to the starting lineup, with Seamus Coleman, Holgate, Keane, and Digne in front of him.

The midfield is led by Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon, Niels Nkounkou, and Andre Gomes are the only Everton substitutes named.

No Tom Davies, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, or Fabian Delph are present (shoulder).