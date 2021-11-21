Everton’s team news has been confirmed for Man City, limiting Rafa Benitez’s options.

Everton has named an unchanged team for today’s meeting at the Etihad against Manchester City.

Rafa Benitez has stuck with the starting lineup that earned a point against Spurs at home before the international break.

But, with Everton’s injury woes persisting, the manager was left with little options.

Tyler Onyango and Ellis Simms have been added to the bench.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne make up the back four, with Jordan Pickford in goal.

Richarlison is supported by Allan and Fabian Delph in the midfield, as well as Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray, and Anthony Gordon.

