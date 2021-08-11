Everton’s taxi sacking, Destination Kirkby, Farhad Moshiri, and 10 watershed moments

The date on which Everton announced they had officially broken ground on their new stadium project will be August 10, 2021.

An Everton-branded excavator made the first incision into the eastern quayside at Bramley-Moore Dock during a project kick-off event on site.

“This is a historic day,” Chairman Bill Kenwright declared. One that we’ve all been anticipating.

“It’s a tremendous feeling to know that Evertonians and the people of this magnificent city are joining us on this adventure.

“Now that construction has begun, we can all watch as our gorgeous home comes to life.”

Mr. Kenwright is absolutely correct. Work on the Blues’ future home on the banks of the Mersey has finally begun after decades of disappointments and false dawns with prior attempts to relocate from Goodison Park.

If you’ll excuse the pun, it’s a truly historic moment.

But what about the other significant dates that have shaped Everton Football Club’s history over the past 140 years?

Here are ten of the most significant watershed moments in history.

The first stone of St Domingo Congregational Church on Breckfield Road North was laid on September 12 1870, a decade before Liverpool became a city and when Everton was still part of the English countryside.

The Sunday School lads came to play cricket in Stanley Park under the guidance of Reverend Benjamin Swift Chambers and organist George Mahon.

The cricketing XI then agreed to try football to stay fit throughout the winter in 1878, and the rest, as they say, is history.

While he wasn’t quite a Sugar Daddy when it came to putting money into Everton, the aforementioned George Mahon had the ace up his sleeve – or between his trousers – when it came to the club’s escape from Anfield in 1892.

Everton and their landlord, John Houlding, had a falling out a year after they were crowned League Champions for the first time.

