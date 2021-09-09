Everton’s summer bet pays off after Richarlison’s decision in Brazil.

Some Evertonians were perplexed by the club’s decision to allow Richarlison to compete in a second international competition in the summer.

Some thought it was an unnecessary risk to take so soon to the start of the campaign.

Isn’t it true that the advance requires a rest? Isn’t this going to mean he’ll be out for the start of the season? Isn’t it true that the club should always come first in these decisions?

However, Everton stands out as Brazil seeks fines against a number of Premier League clubs for refusing to allow their players to go for international duty this month.

As things stand, FIFA will make players from five English clubs unavailable for five days, as requested by the government, which will have an impact on domestic and Champions League fixtures.

Everton would escape penalties because of their “excellent connection” with Brazil, whereas Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leeds would all be without significant players as a result of this judgement.

Some have exploited this fact as a reason to become enraged in the last 24 hours. Why is it that the Blues are given preferential treatment over the rest of the league?

The reason for this is the club’s gamble made over the summer, which has proven to be more fruitful than initially anticipated.

Richarlison’s continual desire to line up for his country in every situation is well known among Everton fans, and following his achievements in the Copa America, he had the option to play in the Olympics before returning to his club.

Despite the forward’s requests, many people argued he should not be permitted to travel to Tokyo with his teammates for the tournament.

After being such an important part of the Blues’ lineup for so long, there was concern that playing more football over the summer could lead to burnout for the Brazilian.

However, following discussions with new manager Rafa Benitez, it was decided that the 24-year-old would compete in the Olympic Games, which he subsequently won.

It was a calculated risk that has already paid off handsomely.

Richarlison did not miss any Everton matches in the first half of the season in 2021/22. “The summary has come to an end.”