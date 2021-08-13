Everton’s strongest starting lineup for the upcoming Premier League season.

Everton kicks up their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

In order to begin his Blues reign started to the greatest possible start, Rafa Benitez will be striving for three points.

What is the strongest starting XI available to the Spaniard when everyone is fit and available?

Here’s how our Washington Newsday writers envision the Blues’ full-strength lineup…

Last season, James Rodriguez would have been a shoe-in to make Everton’s strongest XI.

He may have been one of the first names on the team sheet when he was fit.

However, with the change of manager, his injury difficulties near the end of last season, and his lackluster performances thus far this summer, Rodriguez is no longer a sure thing.

Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, Demarai Gray has looked active and promising, and he has to be considered part of Benitez’s strongest XI at the moment.

To play in an attack with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend must also be on that list.

The following weeks of the transfer season will hopefully make this decision even more difficult as Everton strengthens in important areas, but two of the newcomers must be regarded part of the Blues’ strongest XI for the time being.

The back five is relatively self-evident, with the proviso that if Everton fail to sign a right-back this summer, Ben Godfrey could end up playing there for the entire season.

With James Rodriguez remaining at the club, the midfield is pretty much picking itself right now.

Given how important they were last season, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure are lock-ins, while Rodriguez should get the nod ahead of them.

Granted, his Everton future is uncertain, but for the time being, he is still an Everton player who can provide something no one else in the group can.

Richarlison should play on the left flank, with new acquisition Demarai Gray on the right, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the right.

It remains to be seen what more ins and outs occur at Goodison Park between now and the transfer window shutting, but in my opinion, “The summary has come to an end.”