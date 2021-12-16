Everton’s starting lineups have been finalized following the decisions of Salomon Rondon and Seamus Coleman.

Some of the team members are chosen on the basis of ifs and maybes.

If Salomon Rondon is healthy, he must begin. Kenny will have to start if Coleman is not declared fit.

If Allan has recovered, he should join Doucoure on the field.

In any case, whatsoever team Benitez selects will not be ideal.

It appears that it will be a case of containing Chelsea as much as possible and digging in.

That is, if this Everton team is capable of it.

Another game, another issue for Rafa Benitez in terms of team selection.

But, unfortunately for Everton manager Ronald Koeman, it’s for all the wrong reasons, as injuries and illness continue to plague his team.

As a result, the team selects themselves for tonight’s match against Chelsea.

Jonjoe Kenny, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, and Ben Godfrey will make up the back four, with Jordan Pickford likely to start in goal.

While Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, and Abdoulaye Doucoure should form a midfield three, with Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray out wide and Salomon Rondon up top, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, and Abdoulaye Doucoure should form a midfield three.

Due to Everton’s injury crisis, this is one of the most difficult picks of the season.

Is that the simplest option?

After all, Rafa Benitez – and, by extension, those of us who are forecasting our line-ups for tonight – don’t have much of a say in the matter.

Jonjoe Kenny and Ben Godfrey are the only realistic full-back alternatives without Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne.

And the midfield and attack largely choose themselves.

It’s also probably not the best moment to introduce young players into the mix.

As a result, there isn’t much leeway with the team below.