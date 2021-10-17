Everton’s starting lineups have been finalized as Yerry Mina’s choice on whether or not to play against West Ham has been made.

All eyes will be on the two men in charge of the opposing management dugouts at Goodison Park this afternoon as Rafa Benitez and David Moyes rekindle their rivalry, with the Spaniard in charge of Everton and the Scot in charge of the opposition.

Given that Benitez claims he is still missing offensive duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, he must make key selection decisions.

Despite his strong start to the season, Yerry Mina gets a respite after playing 270 minutes of World Cup qualifiers for Colombia over the last international break and only flying back from South America on Friday.

As a result, Ben Godfrey goes to his favoured position of centre-back, with captain Seamus Coleman returning to the right-back position.

Alex Iwobi is also expected to return, although Anthony Gordon keeps his spot after a promising performance in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

In recent weeks, Rafa Benitez has performed admirably without Everton’s important duo of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Indeed, Everton’s form has been so good that Benitez deserves credit for devising a winning system without the couple regarded as the club’s greatest players.

That’s why he shouldn’t make too many changes to the starting lineup that earned a point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Anthony Gordon wowed the crowd and earned a spot ahead of Alex Iwobi.

And if Yerry Mina is assessed fit enough to play despite his long journey back from South America, Everton should do so, with the intention of benefiting from an international break that must have boosted his confidence.