Everton’s starting lineup vs Brentford has been decided after Abdoulaye Doucoure and Salomon Rondon’s decisions.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton side for this afternoon’s game pretty much picks itself, given his statements earlier in the week.

With a back four of Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne in front of him, Jordan Pickford will almost certainly continue in goal.

If Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit, he should start ahead of Allan and Fabian Delph in midfield, with Anthony Gordon and Andros Townsend out wide.

If Allan or Doucoure are ruled out, Delph and Townsend will start in central midfield, with Gordon and Alex Iwobi out wide.

Given Benitez’s comments on Friday, Salomon Rondon is likely to start in place of the suspended Richarlison up top.

Allan, Delph; Gordon, Doucoure, Townsend; Rondon; Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Delph; Gordon, Doucoure, Townsend; Rondon.

Rafa Benitez’s words on Abdoulaye Doucoure’s injury were positive, but this is the game in which he should be ‘risked’. Yes, the Merseyside derby is on everyone’s radar, but it’s critical for Everton to have three points from Brentford going into that game.

So, assuming Doucoure is fit – and those training ground photos show he is – he will have to start in midfield with Fabian Delph and, hopefully, Allan.

The defense selects itself with Yerry Mina out and Mason Holgate suspended, but if Demarai Gray is declared fit, Benitez will have some alternatives up front, even if they aren’t his favorite ones with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also out.

Alex Iwobi is unlikely to start, so Anthony Gordon should partner Andros Townsend on the wings if Gray is unable to do so. But who takes the lead? Benitez appears to believe that none of the youth are ready, so Evertonians must hope that Salomon Rondon begins to display the striker that he was at Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion.

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gordon, Rondon, Townsend; Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gordon, Rondon, Townsend; Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gordon, Rondon, Townsend; Allan, Dou

At the Brentford Community Stadium, Everton has a huge afternoon before of them.

Rafa Benitez is without a number of key players once again, but the Spaniard is set to stick with the same defensive choices as last time. “The summary has come to an end.”