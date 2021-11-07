Everton’s starting lineup versus Spurs has been announced, with Anthony Gordon being benched as a result of his choice.

To be honest, the second half against Wolves wasn’t exactly spectacular, but Everton were a far cry from their shambles before the break.

And the system should be one Rafa Benitez tries to expand on for the danger of Spurs, who are anticipated to play in a similar 3-4-3 configuration.

It’s difficult to choose three midfielders, but Fabian Delph’s excellent performance and Andros Townsend’s ability to supply legs in that area should see them both start with Allan.

After halftime on Monday, the Brazilian appeared more at ease in a bigger role, and he should get another chance.

As a result, Anthony Gordon can come in on the wing in lieu of Alex Iwobi, because the academy graduate is required to start.

His passion is everything Everton should be demonstrating this season, and he’ll need the minutes to get back to full Premier League match fitness.

The defense’s choices remain limited, which is unfortunate, but the return of Lucas Digne should be welcomed because it at least ensures that square pegs will not be forced into round holes.

– Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

The first phase is straightforward.

Rafa Benitez must stick with the configuration change that improved things at Molineux after an abysmal first 45 minutes against Wolves.

Personnel selection, on the other hand, is a little more difficult.

If Lucas Digne is ready, he must return. The defense is completed by Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Ben Godfrey.

With Allan and Andros Townsend pressing farther forward, Fabian Delph’s cameo earned him a surprising start in a deeper midfield spot.

Anthony Gordon cannot be ignored any longer. He starts on the right side of the field, with Richarlison in the middle and Demarai Gray on the left.

I’ll defer to Rafa on whether to play a 4-3-3 or a 4-5-1 formation…

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray; Delph, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Maybe it’s time to take a break from Ben Godfrey?

However, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane’s performance at Molineux on Monday did little to dispel the notion that they are not a centre-back pairing. “The summary has come to an end.”