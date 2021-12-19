Everton’s starlet crushed Liverpool, earning comparisons to Paul Gascoigne before retiring at the age of 21 after being sacked twice.

Every English football club has a “nearly” player.

You know who they are: the gifted adolescent or academy graduate who shows so much promise but never really realizes it.

Everton FC had such a chance, and if it had materialized, they may have had a more lucrative time in the Premier League.

Of course, we’re talking about Billy Kenny, the Toffees’ homegrown midfielder who could have been Goodison Park’s Steven Gerrard.

Kenny Junior, the son of Billy Kenny Senior, began his career at Everton before heading to the United States to pursue his dreams, appeared to be the Blues’ answer to their prayers.

The young adolescent often appeared like the most dangerous player on the pitch in an Everton side coached by then-manager Howard Kendall.

When Kenny was chosen man of the match in the first Merseyside derby of the era, he grabbed headlines and turned heads all over the country.

Kenny had taken control of the game at the age of 18, commanding a midfield that included Liverpool legends – and England internationals – John Barnes, Jamie Redknapp, and Steve McManaman.

Kenny later told the YouTube program Anything Goes, “That derby changed my life.” “I loved it when everyone wanted a piece of me.” Peter Beardsley dubbed the teenager the “Goodison Gazza,” hailing him as a major Everton prospect and the future of English football. Kenny was even mentioned as having the potential to be a world-class athlete. He was the ideal midfielder, combining the balance, grace, and vision of a playmaker with the ferocity and tackling nuance of a holding midfielder to create the ultimate midfielder.

With a footballing intelligence that few had seen in someone so young, he was equally as good on defense as he was on offense.

So, how did this fiery Everton starlet become known as one of English football’s biggest talent squanders? As Kenny would put it, from “hero to zero.”

It wasn’t really Kenny’s fault, and it seems as if he’s been vilified through the years for a spectacular fall that was caused by mental health concerns.

It all started with a slew of issues.

Both have painful shin splints. “The summary has come to an end.”