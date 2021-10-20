Everton’s solution Injury conundrum for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton have been hit by two injuries this week, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure both set to miss time.

After sustaining a “stress response” to his foot during Sunday’s defeat to West Ham United, it was first reported on Tuesday that he would be out for a few weeks.

It was first thought that the midfielder might require surgery to address the problem, but the club later clarified that he would not need one.

Calvert-Lewin will join the 28-year-old on the sidelines when he is out for an extended period of time.

Everton are yet to set a timetable for the striker’s comeback following a setback in his recuperation from a thigh problem that has kept him out of action since August’s win against Brighton.

There are fears that the No. 9 will be out for up to 12 weeks, but there is hope that this will not be the case.

Regardless, Rafa Benitez has a number of issues to deal with in the next games.

For the foreseeable future, the manager will be without two vital players, with Doucoure in particular having been one of the most significant parts of the team thus far this season.

The boss has a few choices when it comes to replacing the Frenchman on the side.

To begin, Benitez may make a direct switch to add another player to the lineup without disrupting the formation elsewhere on the field.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin or Tom Davies are the most immediate alternatives to replace Doucoure, but both have quite distinct profiles.

The 28-year-old has been a dynamic presence for Everton on both ends of the game, boosting his attacking output while also putting in significant effort in closing down opponents and regaining possession for the Blues.

Any player entering into the team to try to replicate that effect would find it difficult, but it’s not something that either great does naturally.

Tyler Onyango, who returned to play for the, is an outside chance who might have to be considered in this circumstance. “The summary has come to an end.”