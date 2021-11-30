Everton’s shambles are being exposed by Liverpool, as Farhad Moshiri and Marcel Brands come under increased scrutiny.

Recruiting has been a shambles for years. Upheaval in management. There is an obvious lack of direction.

All of these things have combined to make Everton a jumbled mess.

After a 1-0 loss to Brentford on Sunday, the Reds have now gone seven league games without a win, with arch-rivals Liverpool coming to town on Wednesday night.

And at the moment, Everton’s neighbors are everything the Blues aren’t.

There’s a clear alignment from top to bottom at Anfield, a specific style of play, and a stable management system that isn’t always just two defeats away from calamity.

Because of Liverpool’s resources, replicating their achievement is nearly difficult, but applying a similar plan is not.

Everton’s administration should have determined on a philosophy and style of play they intended to execute a long time ago, and then identified and recruited a manager capable of executing it.

Following that, a clear recruitment strategy should have been devised, identifying profiles capable of successfully applying that style of play.

It becomes much easier to establish and maintain a competitive side after these foundations have been laid.

Everton, on the other hand, hired one manager, then replaced him with another, only to change their minds again.

Changing managerial styles have influenced how the team plays, who they recruit, and how much money they spend during these ill-fated periods.

This haphazard approach has resulted in the jumbled-up team we see in 2021. And, as a result of FFP, there is no more money in the bank to fix it because of the expense of forming this dreadful organization.

It’s no surprise, then, that the club can’t seem to put together a consistent performance on a weekly basis, especially with key players out.

If we use Liverpool as an example once more, when key players are injured or suspended, they tend to have equivalent replacements ready in most positions, thanks to having a precise profile of player to seek when recruiting.

Just over a year ago, the club brought in Konstantinos Tsimikas as cover for vital marauding left-back Andy Robertson.

Because both players have comparable characteristics, Liverpool can avoid having to make any tactical adjustments when the Greek international takes the field instead of the. “The summary has come to an end.”