Everton’s search for a new manager continues, with Bill Kenwright being named to the new stadium firm.

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo being the frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, Everton are still in talks with other managers.

Blues executives are hesitant to make a hasty decision on a new manager, despite the Portuguese appearing to be close to an agreement over the weekend.

Insiders labeled him as a “strong prospect,” but officials insisted that no decision had been made.

The ECHO knows that the hunt for a new manager is still underway, and that the club is not merely talking to Espirito Santo.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Phil Kirkbride.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and Marcel Brands have been appointed to the board of directors of a club company that will oversee the construction of the new stadium.

Kenwright and Brands were named to the board of directors on June 4, according to Companies House records, joining Denise Barrett-Baxendale and Sasha Ryazantsev.

Since April 10, 2017, Barrett-Baxendale and Ryanzantsev have served as directors of Everton Stadium Development Limited, and the Blues’ chairman and director of football have now joined them.

Former chief executive officer Robert Elstone and ex-deputy chairman Keith Harris served on the board of directors in the past.

