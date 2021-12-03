Everton’s Salomon Rondon replacement has been discovered, posing a problem for Rafa Benitez.

Everton will face Arsenal on Monday evening in a desperate attempt to get back on track.

The Blues have had a poor run of play in recent weeks, with the team unable to win a Premier League match in over two months.

With a humiliating 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday, the Reds’ winless streak reached eight games.

At the conclusion of the game, angry scenes erupted in the grandstand, with fans venting their grievances on members of the club’s board of directors, as well as the players and coaching staff.

Everton return to Goodison Park on Monday evening to continue their hectic December schedule, with Arsenal the next team to visit Merseyside.

We’ve also looked at some of the options available to Rafa Benitez in terms of team selection.

Due to a dearth of options in the Everton roster at the moment, many of the players who started against Liverpool will likely keep their spots in the starting lineup on Monday.

Jordan Pickford, Everton’s No. 1 goalkeeper, made a number of key stops on Wednesday night, particularly in the first half as the visitors pressed forward.

In front of him, there may not be much room for adjustment in the defensive line – unless there are any injury returns, which we’ll discuss later.

The midfield could be in a similar situation, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan both having to reignite the form they showed early in the season.

Both players have looked out of sorts in recent games, with the former still working his way back to full fitness after missing several weeks due to injury.

While there will be at least one forced change further up the field, there will still be players that Everton will need to keep their positions in the starting 11.

After returning from suspension, Richarlison had a difficult day against Liverpool, unable to get a clear chance in front of goal.

He did, however, provide a superb assist for Demarai Gray in the first half, with his outside-of-the-boot through-ball finding its way perfectly into the winger's path.